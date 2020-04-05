Funeral homes adjusting to COVID-19

Funeral directors are adjusting the way they hold memorial services because of COVID-19 and social distancing.

We'll show you how one North Central Florida funeral director is making sure everyone can pay their loved ones respect even if they can't attend in person.

Williams Thomas Funeral Homes have been operating in North Central Florida since 1890. Director Rick Williams says before the outbreak it wasn't odd to have hundreds attend a service. "Anywhere from 75-200 people, Gainesville still has a lot of people who have lived here their whole life so we still have a lot of large crowds."

But now, large crowds cannot gather in such numbers. TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "during a regular funeral service this chapel is normally full of family and friends. However, because of COVID-9 concerns, funeral directors are asking that only the immediate family come to these services. No more than 20 in most circumstances."

Williams added, "if they wish we can live stream their loved ones service so distant family members and friends in the community can log on and watch the service. That has been a change for us because we're accustomed to hosting these large gatherings."

They just installed new live-stream cameras in their funeral homes but can also accommodate live streaming in different locations. "We have been lives streaming at graveside services using ipads and cell phones."

Others have taken up a new way of mourning and showing respect. On March 16th a senior at Newberry high school, Evan Finnell died in a vehicle crash. All his classmates could not attend his funeral, instead, more than 50 seniors drove their cars past the funeral service as a tribute to their friend and his family on March 20th.