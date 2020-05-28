Future of Shands Lake Shore uncertain amid pandemic

The future of a North Central Florida hospital is uncertain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday night, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority was told that the company that operates Shands Lake Shore in Lake City is asking to be released from their arrangement. Community Health Systems wants out of the long-term lease it holds for the hospital building.

The lease agreement wasn't set to end until 2040 and has approximately $10 million in rent payments remaining. The facility supports 240 jobs in Lake City.