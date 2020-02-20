GCRA has a plan to develop Gainesville over the next few years



The Gainesville Community Re-Investment Agency is putting together a plan to develop the city over the next few years.

GCRA divided the city's re-investment plans over the next decade into three categories: Community, Economic Development, and Public Spaces and Street-scape.

The agency held a workshop last night for people to give feedback, and some feel East Gainesville is being neglected.

Janice Garry, a Gainesville resident, shared her thoughts, "What I would do to change the plan is I would address the size of the economic development that is being proposed and I would put emphasis on affordable housing. I don't see that being addressed in east side at all and in the greater Duval neighborhood at all and there is a critical need."

Garry added people in East Gainesville want economic development, housing, medical facilities and more food options.

This meeting was the last before the Gainesville City Commission meeting on March 5.