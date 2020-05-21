GFR kicked off its free mobile COVID-19 testing

A local fire department is providing access for residents to get tested for COVID-19 for free.

Residents and guests at the Phoenix Villas Apartments in Gainesville had the chance to get tested for the coronavirus.

The city provided a Microtransit bus for Gainesville Fire Rescue paramedics to test patients.

The tests will be sent to the health department to confirm the results.

"It's necessary because a lot of people don't have cars, don't have a way to get over to the stationary testing site," Gainesville resident Candi Ganyo said. "This is wonderful."

The next stop is the Porters neighborhood tomorrow starting at 9 a.m.

Below is a list of where GFR will be hosting the free mobile COVID-19 testing in the future.