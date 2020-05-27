GFR provides free COVID-19 testing to local neighborhoods

A fire department continues to provide free COVID-19 testing to those who may have less accessibility to testing sites.

Gainesville Fire Rescue stopped by Oak Park Apartments today located at 100 NE 8th Ave. to provide tests for COVID-19.

The city provided a microtransit bus for GFR paramedics to test patients.

GFR said they have administered more than 200 tests from residents since the start of the free mobile testing last Thursday.

"I've been knocking on people's doors," said Nancy Tyson, resident at Oak Park Apartments. "Some of them took the tests and some of them weren't able to come out but I hope they go up to them. But the people that did come down and they take the test and I think that's beautiful."

Their next stop will be the Village Green Apartments tomorrow starting at 9 a.m located at 3501 NE 15th St.