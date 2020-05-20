GFR to offer free COVID-19 testing

Fire crews are helping residents in Gainesville gain access to COVID-19 testing.

Gainesville Fire Rescue will be using an RTS bus for paramedics to deliver free COVID-19 testing to local neighborhoods.

They will be testing anyone 10 years of age and older. Minors must have a legal guardian with them and those who participate must have an I-d.

"The idea is for us to bring testing to families that may not be able to get to some of the testing sites in Gainesville or don't have easy access to healthcare," said GFR's Chief Joseph Hillhouse.

GFR also partnered with the Department of Health for the testing kits and UF Health for the COVID-19 training.

The free testing will be at the Phoenix Apartments on Thursday, May 21 starting at 9 a.m. and it will be in the Porters community on Friday, May 22.