GHS principal wins FASC’s Principal of the Year award

High school students surprised their principal with an award for his leadership.

Gainesville High School students nominated their principal David Shelnutt for The Florida Association of Student Councils' principal of the year award.

Shelnutt received the award during the FASC convention in Tallahassee.

He was there to support his students and was surprised to learn he won the award.

“To me, this is really a team award,” Shelnutt said. “I thank everybody at GHS, starting with our students. They are in this as well."

Shelnutt said his philosophy of leadership is to get everyone in the spotlight.

“I think to all educators, when you know the positive difference you have with students that’s what fires us up and keeps us coming back to work everyday,” Shelnutt said.