GPD: Man arrested from shooting near Southeast Gator Liquor

Gainesville Police said they made an arrest from a shooting in Southeast Gainesville Friday night.

Officers responded to Southeast Gator Liquor at 2305 SE Hawthorne Road after several calls reported shots fired with injuries. When police arrived, they found several bullet casings and blood near the store. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.

Five people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. GPD said Deorlos Kawanne Anderson Jr., 22, was one of the five that was identified as one of the shooters. GPD detectives searched Anderson’s vehicle and found a gun on the floorboard that was recently fired and was reported stolen.

Anderson was arrested on a warrant Wednesday night and was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying an unlicensed firearm and grand theft of a firearm. He was booked at the Alachua County Jail with bond set at $1,600,000.

The case is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact GPD or Alachua County Crime Stoppers.