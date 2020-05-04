GPD: Meth-smoking man almost hit parked GPD officer; drove away through 6th Street rail trail

A Gainesville man was arrested Sunday after Gainesville police said he almost drove into a parked police officer, and drove away through the 6th Street rail trail.

According to the arrest report, John Claude Broskey, 32, was seen by a parked officer driving recklessly into the GPD parking lot, and stopped just short of the officer’s driver side door.

Broskey began swearing and yelling that he could have killed him, and that the parked officer needed to pay attention.

When the officer tried to remove Broskey from his vehicle, he drove away from the parking lot through the 6th Street rail trail, damaging multiple safety barriers and a stop sign. Broskey was eventually stopped near 100 NE 7th Avenue.

When questioned by police, he admitted to smoking meth.

Broskey was charged with fleeing from an officer and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Alachua County Jail with no bond currently set.