GPD: Suspect arrested in January shooting case near NE 11th Street

A suspect was arrested in the January deadly shooting case near NE 11th Street in Gainesville.

On January 3, Gainesville Police were called to Northeast 11th Street around 11:50 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots.

When they arrived they found a man unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

According to the arrest report, Taj Perry, 28, was found near the victim’s car and initially told police he witnessed the shooting.

Police conducted multiple follow up interviews with Perry and found inconsistencies in his story. When confronted with the inconsistencies, Perry told police he shot the victim after being forced to help the victim rob a drug dealer.

Perry was arrested in February on separate grand theft charge. He is now charged with second degree murder with bond set at $750,000.