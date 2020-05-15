GPD: Woman ran from crash with babies in arms; threatened babies and officers with box cutter

An Indiana woman was arrested Thursday after Gainesville police said she tried to run from a serious crash with babies in her arms, bit an officer, and threatened to cut the babies and officers with a box cutter.

GPD responded to a crash near 5000 NW 34th St. involving a gray car and a dump truck that was flipped on its side. When an officer arrived they found Kiah Tyus, 24, a block north from the crash covered in blood and holding two babies.

Tyus attempted to walk away from the officer and told them “I’m powerful” and “you know who I am,” refusing to hand the babies to the officer. When the officer tried to stop Tyus from walking into traffic, she bit one of his fingers.

When two more officers arrived to take the babies from Tyus, she pulled out a box cutter and made gestures as if she was going to cut the babies, and started swinging toward the officers. Officers had to use tasers to get Tyus to let go of the babies and arrest her.

Tyus was charged with two counts of child neglect, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, hit and run, and reckless driving. She was booked at the Alachua County Jail with bond set at $42,000.