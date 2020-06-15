GPD "Basketball Cop" faces criticism for 2014 video of an arrest of a minor

The Gainesville Police Department is responding to a video gaining traction on social media showing a police officer forcefully arresting a 15-year-old.

The officer involved is Robert White who is known for his charitable foundation "basketball cop" which works to build relationships with young people.

This video was recorded in December 2014 by a bystander, it shows officer white pushing a 15-year-old boy face first into the officer's patrol car twice.

Police say while riding his bike, the teen ran a stop sign and had improper lighting on the bike.

Officers say the young man resisted commands and was arrested.

The teen filed a complaint in may 2015.

The internal affairs department concluded the complaint was unfounded.

The state attorney's office also reviewed the complaint and declined to prosecute.

Police Chief Tony Jones says since then officers have taken a series of training sessions.