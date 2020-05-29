GPD investigating home invasion robbery attempt at Cabana Beach Apartments

Gainesville police are investigating a home invasion robbery attempt at the Cabana Beach Apartment Complex early Friday morning.

Around midnight, detectives say three masked men with guns broke into an apartment. One of the residents was alerted by a gunshot and returned fire at the gunmen who then fled.

According to GPD, a considerable amount of contraband was found inside of the apartment.

"I’m sure that is something that is going to be investigated further as to who was in possession of [the contraband], who owned it and those types of things," said GPD Public Information Officer Captain Jorge Campos. "That’s all being investigated.”

"We found multiple shell casings outside the apartment in the hall and also a firearm that had been previously reported stolen to the Gainesville Police Department out in the hall."

As of Friday evening, the suspects have not been located and anyone with information is asked to contact Gainesville police.