GPD investigating sexual battery possibly near the UF campus

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a sexual battery that possibly occurred near the UF campus.

On Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 PM a woman was trying to get a ride from the Boardwalk Apartments at 2701 SW 13th Street. The woman was offered a ride from an unknown black male.

After getting inside the vehicle she was taken to an unknown location where she was sexually battered by the suspect.

After the sexual battery the suspect then drove the woman to Publix on 201 NW 13th Street, where she left the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black make 5'6-5'8, bald head, and he was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts..

He was driving a newer model dark blue Nissan Sedan (Sentra or Altima) and was last seen heading north on NW 13th street from the Publix supermarket.

