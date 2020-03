The Gainesville Police Department may be backing out of the Joint Aviation Unit.

GPD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office have equally funded the unit since 1996, but on Thursday GPD is asking city commissioners to consider pulling out.

Their request claims city residents pay twice for the unit because of county taxes.

Instead, GPD wants to explore creating a drone program to keep policing in the air.

Alachua County owns the two air-worthy helicopters in the unit.