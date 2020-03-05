GPD released sketch of suspect in February attacks on women

The Gainesville Police Department released a composite sketch related to multiple attacks on women in February.

On February 10, a woman near Southwest 35th Place was pulled into a wooded area by a man. She was able to fight off the attacker and get help.

Another attack was reported the next day on February 11 where a woman walking on a trail in Alfred Ring Park was sexually assaulted.

In both cases, the suspect was a white man wearing dark clothes with a black cloth around his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warren Brown at 352-393-7658.