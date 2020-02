Officers are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured one person.

The Gainesville Police Watch Command Officer tells TV20 around 4:00 p.m. on Northeast 8th Avenue near 16th Terrace a vehicle drove through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle.

The driver then drove off.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries but is not in critical condition.

Officers do not yet have a working description of the hit-and-run driver or vehicle.