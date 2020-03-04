GPD to discuss with commissioners backing out of joint aviation unit

They've had a bear in the air for 25 years. That's how long the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and Gainesville Police Department have jointly operated the County's aviation or helicopter response unit.

At this Thursday's Gainesville commission meeting GPD will bring to commissioners a discussion to back out of the agreement. We'll show you what that would mean for the aviation unit.

Both agencies split the cost and flight crews equally says ACSO spokesman Art Forgey.

"It's a joint unit and what that means is the costs of the operation are shared between the city and the county and we each have flight crews we provide."

However, GPD pays out of the cities general fund while ACSO does not pay out of the County's general fund.

"It is not a cheap proposition, we fund it through asset forfeiture seizures and it's not coming out of our budget so it's actually being paid for by drug dealers."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "these helicopters don't just sit in the hangar until an emergency happens they fly multiple times a day for regular patrol flights and to provide support for ground units throughout the county whenever it's needed."

Forgey says it won't be a task a singular agency can run alone. "We will obviously meet with our county commissioners but I don't believe the county has the funding. I don't believe we have the funding to continue that operation and that's an asset to every citizen in Alachua County that would probably go away."

GPD has discussed the possibility of using drones for air support, but Forgey says the aviation unit right now is more practical because of strict legislation related to drones. "Our hands are really tied a lot when it comes to drone usage for law enforcement purposes. Many times it requires us to obtain a search warrant before we're able to do that."

It's estimated one helicopter in the sky is worth 15 officers on the ground when it comes to setting or searching a perimeter. The city in a statement said they value the aviation unit but want commissioners to assess if its the most cost-effective use of taxpayer dollars.