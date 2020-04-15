G.R.A.C.E.D. Outreach Ministry reaches out to give free dinner



G.R.A.C.E.D Outreach Ministry stands for giving rough areas christ experiences diligently.

Cof-founder Angelique Earley said, "Areas that people tend to forget about, we go in those areas"

Students sign in with Gainesville Housing Authority in the forest pines neighborhood to get breakfast and lunch before getting dinner every Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Earley adds, "So we basically go out county to county, we serve those in need, the homeless, kids, families. With the kids, with the dinners, with our dinners, the parents can also get dinner along with their kid, their child."

The ministry is either paying out of pocket for food or receiving donations from restaurants like Sonic, Mi Apa and Dominoes.

Founder Jirah Lingo said, "It means a lot, it's important to me that we go out and give back"

"With this alone we've helped, about, day by day we've served 300 plus meals so far. Because each day we're serving about 75 meals and we're here twice a week and that's the least we can do to help the housing authority serve them breakfast and lunch. So I think overall though, we've served a thousand plus meals with the four or five things we've done. Everything out of pocket and it's not saying oh we're doing this for show, it's just to show what we are. It comes from the heart."

If things start to get cloudy and the rain starts coming on down, graced outreach ministry says they're going to reach out. They'll take their operations mobile and start knocking door by door to see who's in need.

Call 352-870-3591 or find their page on Facebook.

