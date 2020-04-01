GRU extends its suspension of late fees for customers dealing with financial hardship

Gainesville Regional Utilities is trying to help customers dealing with financial hardship during the pandemic.

Officials with GRU say they will not disconnect customers or charge late fees through May 15. The utility company had already suspended fees through the end of April.

Americans across the nation filed for unemployment after a sweep of business owners laid off employees. In Gainesville, several business owners have fallen on hard times after Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses.

In the meantime, GRU's lobby is closed, but officials say the drive-thru is open to customers at this time.