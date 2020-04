Gainesville Regional Utilities is slightly reducing customers' power bills. Starting May 1st, residents will pay 3 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Earlier this year rates were 3.85 cents per kilowatt-hour. In February the prices were lowered to 3 and a half cents.

Officials with GRU say with the latest drop, a family using a thousand-kilowatt hours will save $56 between February of this year and September.