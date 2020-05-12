GRU suspends late fees and disconnections until June

Those struggling to pay monthly utility bills can rest easy this month.

Gainesville Regional Utilities extended its offer to suspend late fees until June 12.

On Monday, general manager Ed Bielarski announced that GRU will not disconnect its customers or charge late fees if they fail to pay their utility bills. The suspension also applies to commercial customers.

As COVID-19 still poses a risk to the community, GRU decided to extend the suspension after previously suspending late feesand disconnections through May 15.

Customers are still encouraged to make their regular payments to avoid creating a large past-due balance. GRU officials also remind residents that its lobby is still closed.

The city of Gainesville also launched its grant program “GNVCares about Neighbors” Monday which provides financial assistance to low-income residents.