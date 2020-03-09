Gainesville Election Preview: District 2

With early voting underway, election day itself is a week from tomorrow.

In Gainesville, District 2 ballots will have two names to vote on: incumbent Harvey Ward and challenger David Walle.

Current City Commissioner, Harvey Ward, hopes to continue working for the city where he grew up.

"I’m from Gainesville. I have been part of the community all my life. My family has been here for several generations," he said.

He also said among his greatest accomplishments since being elected in May 2017 include many "green changes."

"I am especially proud that our utility produces about a third of the energy ... opposed to a statewide average of 3 to 4%," he said.

He is intent on pushing these efforts even further with plans for "100% renewable energy by 2045," he said. He plans on working with GRU to install solar fields if re-elected.

Running against Ward is David Walle. One of Walle’s main goals, if elected, is to be prepared for rapid growth in Gainesville

“While growth can be such a good thing and provide a lot of economic opportunities ... we have so many folks expected to move to this area over the next 10 years ... my aim is that we maintain the quality of life that we enjoy today,” he said.

Some of those plans to maintain a high quality of life revolve around affordable housing, which Walle says will start with collaborative efforts to achieve "balance between affordable housing, the aesthetically pleasing housing, and enough supply that one doesn’t have to spend $1400 on a decent one-bedroom apartment.," he said.

