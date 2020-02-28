Gainesville City Commission Elections: At-Large Seat 2

Municipal elections are scheduled for parts of North Central Florida in a little more than two weeks.

The candidates for Gainesville city commission at-large seat 2 are Scherwin Henry, Gabe Kaimowitz, Paul Rhodenizer and Reina Saco. The current commissioner Helen Warren is term-limited.

Making life in the city affordable is one theme among the candidates.

Former city commissioner Scherwin Henry says he is the most experienced candidate.

Henry adds, "That vision encompasses expanding our economy via reinvestment or redevelopment in our downtown and East Gainesville. It also involves expanding our housing possibilities."

Longtime activist Gabe Kaimowitz is focused on one agenda but supports electing Henry.

Kaimowitz says, "I got in for one reason only that I was going to be a candidate to promote the idea of make Gainesville butterfly city again."

Former businessman Paul Rhodenizer has lived in Gainesville for nearly 50 years.

Rhodenizer says, "My primary goal is to get GRU rates to be affordable again. We have a problem with a bad biomass contract and that's caused us to have the highest utility rates in the state."

Newcomer Reina Saco says she has been doing a lot of grassroots work in the community.

Saco adds, "My platform is one based on affordable housing, I think everyone should have access to safe, healthy affordable housing and it shouldn't be a matter of a lot of roadblocks to get into safe housing for family or yourself as a student or an elder."

Gainesville city elections start with early voting on March 6. Voting day is in a little more than two weeks on March 17 which is also the date of Florida's presidential primary.

We will continue our previews of all the local elections across North Central Florida between now and then.