Gainesville City Commission Holds Virtual Emergency Meeting; Discusses Possible Reopening

Last week, Jacksonville opened up the beaches and Georgia started reopening some small businesses. Monday, Gainesville city commissioners held an emergency meeting.

With governor Desantis’ executive order closing all non-essential small businesses in florida set to expire on Friday, Gainesville city commissioners hosted a meeting to discuss the possibility of reopening some parts of Gainesville.

City manager Lee Feldman feels everybody needs to know the exact rules and regulations if businesses reopen.

He says, ”whatever we do here locally needs to be coordinated with the county, the 9 other cities that are out there because as I’ve stressed with others we want to make sure we have a consistent message, but we also want to make sure our neighbors and our public is safe.”

Mayor Lauren Poe says he will continue to renew the state of emergency, but anything passed by the state will have precedence over anything issued by the city.

Alachua County Commissioner Robert Hutchinson says they will take a more data driven approach to reopening. He says, “I’m more interested in looking at our local data. How things are going in the hospitals, what our supply of personal protective gear is, the rate of new infections, that sort of thing. And to that extent, we know that were getting a lot of advice from a lot of people, but I really want to look at the advice that some of the experts are providing us.”

Another major topic in the city commission meeting was the GNVCares program, which has two operatives, helping get money to local small businesses and low income families.

Feldman says, “were going to repurpose some money that was intended to help extremely low and moderate income households and be able to streamline that so we can get checks in the mail to help them with rent and the payment of utility bills.”

No decisions was made in the GNVCares program, but a motion for $100,000 to go to GNV neighbors from the department of equity was voted out four to one.

The Alachua County Commissioners will have their weekly meeting on Tuesday where they will discuss some similar topics and the possibility of reopening some businesses across Alachua County.