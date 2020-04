The Gainesville city commission will focus on the 'GNV Cares' program in Wednesday's telephone town hall.

The program is aimed at helping businesses and low-income households during the pandemic, using direct grants to help. The meeting starts Wednesday at 7:15 pm.

The link to register for the event can be found here. Registration closes two hours before the town hall meeting begins.

More information on the 'GNV Cares' program can be found here.