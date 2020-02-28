Gainesville City Commissioners voted to delay Dignity Village's closure

Gainesville City Commissioners have voted to extend the time frame for closing Dignity Village.

At Thursday's general policy meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to make April 6th the day Dignity Village officially closes.

They also voted on guidelines for how the shutdown process would work, with an onsite camp opening on Grace Marketplace's campus next Monday.

Giving them a little more than 30 days to move everyone out of Dignity Village.

Arrests for trespassing would begin after the closure.

