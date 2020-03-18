Gainesville City Manager orders City Hall and other city facilities to be closed to the public

Starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. City Hall and other city facilities will be closed to the public until further notice.

According to the press release, the exceptions include the Gainesville Police Department lobby, Gainesville Regional Utilities' main lobby, and certain parks and public restrooms.

The city says some of the employees will be working remotely and some will be reporting to work. City employees who are not able to work remotely will work with their supervisors to come up with a staggered working schedule.

Fire rescue and police response will have no interruption when it comes to there services.

Employees will continue to have access to all facilities and have been advised to practice social distancing while in city facilities.

