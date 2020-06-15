Gainesville Dream Defenders plan a protest and a plan of action for racial equity



Demanding racial equity is a cause that has drawn people together all over North Central Florida. Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, a group in Gainesville brought a crowd to University of Florida's campus over the weekend.

The organizer said, "People are going to look back in history and they're going to ask where were you when this was going down?"

Wallace Mazon was born and raised in Gainesville and is an organizer with the local chapter of Dream Defenders or GoDDsville.The group held a protest that drew more than a thousand people even though they only announced the location a couple of hours earlier.

Mazon said, "And I think people understand that this is bigger than George Floyd. People understand this is about so much more. People who are struggling, people who are hurting and it's about systems that's been put in place even before we were born to keep us in that place. People are tired and people are taking to the streets."

The group of protesters started at the O'Connell center before marching their way through Gainesville chanting for change in their community. The mass didn't know what route the dream defenders were taking them on, but each stop in the path came with a lesson to go home with.

A speaker said, "The pleasant street, fifth avenue district which we're in right now is the first ever accredited historic black district in the state of Florida."

Other stops included University and 13th avenue, the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Courthouse.

One attendee said, "And so it was very cathartic to be with people who felt the same way."

Gainesville city commissioner David Arreola attended the march and agrees education is the way to create change.

"And so what I hope that comes from those protests and from this release of emotion is that people will finally begin to listen to each other instead of ignoring the major issues that have plagued us as a country for far too long."

The Dream Defenders next step is to support the Gainesville Alliance for Equitable Development in protesting for more affordable housing options.

