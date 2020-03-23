Gainesville Fire Rescue starts 'story time' for kids on Facebook

As many people are feeling cooped up in their houses, it's especially hard for families with children to find things to keep them occupied.

Gainesville Fire Rescue is getting creative.

Gainesville Fire Rescue is hosting a nightly storytime. One of their firefighters will read a book to children at 6:30 p.m. each evening on Gainesville Fire Rescue's Facebook page.

Look below for the first story time. Firefighter Adkins read "Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What do you Hear?" on Sunday night.

