Gainesville High graduates say goodbye in a drive-thru parade

High school seniors are saying their final goodbyes as the school year comes to a close. Drive-thrus have been a common theme throughout North Central Florida to do that with some distancing.

Seniors at Gainesville high school are driving thru to grab their gear for graduation.

One senior said, "It's been very interesting, very different"

Like a well-oiled machine, seniors checked in at one side of the drive thru, picked up their regalia at one stop and a yard sign at the last.

It gave them a chance to see their teachers and principal at the school one last time.

GHS graduate Jackson Delaney said, "I know that this year has been extremely hard but anything can go well if you choose to think of it that way. The three letters I live by are cya choose your attitude. It can always well if you just think it will."

In less than a month graduates in Alachua County will walk across the stage. "Saving the best for last at 5 pm on Wednesday, June 10" said Gainesville high principal David Shelnutt.

Nearly 460 hurricanes were met with cheers and honks as they get ready to graduate. "I think in anything you have to make the best out of any situation. The class of 2020, they're winners, they're fighters, they do things positively and they're gonna be successful in anything they do."

Principal Shelnutt adds that he is so proud of this class for making it through to the finish line.