Gainesville man behind bars for firing gunshots in order to scare off unwanted guest

Gainesville police say 68-year-old Horace Richardson Jr. saw a man enter his complex on NW 4155 13th street Saturday afternoon, Richardson eventually fired multiple shots.

Richardson told police there were no guests allowed on the property due to COVID-19.

The man who entered the property told police he came to pick up a bicycle.

The two men argued and then Richardson pulled out a gun and fired shots into the air.

Richardson then pointed it at the visitor, who then started to walk away.

Richardson followed him and fired another two shots into the air.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.