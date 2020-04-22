Gainesville Mayor says city will continue to operate under stay at home order

While South Carolina, Georgia, other states are beginning to relax stay at home guidelines and reopen the economy, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is not following their lead.

Poe said without a vaccine or treatment for Covid-19 the city will not suddenly return to normal.

Poe fears that if commissioners reopen the city there's a strong possibility residents will suffer another outbreak of coronavirus infections, and it could be worse and deadlier than before.

However, leaders may reopen some things slowly.

With businesses in practically ever sector suffering under the enormous hardship of a lack of revenue, many in the community would love to see their regular customers flock to their business.

At an emergency meeting today Alachua County Commissioners affirmed that they will continue to operate under the governor's stay at home order.