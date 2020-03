Gainesville Police say they have arrested the man responsible for the downtown homicide from March 10.

Gareth Fay, 22, was arrested Thursday in LaCrosse with the help of Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

GPD says Fay killed someone and left their body in a parking lot on Northeast 1st Street on March 10th.

Fay is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $500,000 dollar bond.