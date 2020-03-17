Gainesville Police report third deadly shooting this month

Gainesville Police officers have launched a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

Police responded to calls at Carver Garden Apartments on 1101 Southeast 15th Street where officers found the body of a 34-year-old man inside, according to a Gainesville Police press release.

The man had gunshot wounds, the release said. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, making this the third deadly shooting to occur this month.

GPD also arrested a 19-year-old involved in a deadly shooting in downtown Gainesville earlier this month.