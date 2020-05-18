Gainesville RTS buses awarded $13 million from CARES Act

Gainesville’s bus system, which has been impacted by the pandemic, received its share of financial aid from the CARES Act Monday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Administration awarded the city of Gainesville’s Regional Transit System with a $13 million grant.

The money given to RTS will go toward the operating, preventative maintenance and administrative expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The FTA will also cover the cost of providing personal protective equipment and implementing CDC-recommended policies to keep buses sanitized.

