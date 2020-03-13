Gainesville Regional Airport takes precautions over COVID-19

Concerns over coronavirus are leading some people to cancel flights.

People with Gainesville Regional airports say there has been a drastic decrease in passengers.

But, the airport will remain open for those who still chose to fly.

Erin E. Porter of the Gainesville Regional Airport said, "We have increased the frequency in which surfaces are clean we provide hand sanitizer around the terminal we have signage that has been given to us by the CDC, the Florida Department of Health instructing people what to do and those are placed around the terminal in places like the restrooms."

The airport is canceling its annual gator fly-in and armed services appreciation day which was scheduled for March 21.

