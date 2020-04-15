Gainesville Regional Airport to receive $3 million for COVID-19 relief

$10 billion in relief is on its way to U.S airports.

North Central Florida will also be getting some help.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced how much money each airport will get from the Federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.

General aviation airports in North Central Florida will get around $20,000 to $69,000 dollars each.

The Gainesville Regional Airport will receive over $3 million.

A release shows the money will be available as soon as each airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.