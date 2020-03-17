Gainesville State of Emergency Brings New Rules and Regulations... But Also Confusion

Monday, Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe issued a state of emergency for the city of Gainesville.

New restrictions including all restaurants and bars will operate from 6 am to 9 pm. It also limits any social gatherings including worship, entertainment, eating, drinking or transportation to 50 persons.

There are some exceptions to the declaration of emergency though.

Shelby Taylor, communications director for the city, says, “exceptions do include kind of these grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, retail establishments essentially.”

Tuesday afternoon, Governor DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to close for 30 days starting at 5 pm Tuesday.

The city of Gainesville will also be hosting a telephone town hall meeting Wednesday at 6:45 pm.