Gainesville and Alachua County impose stricter COVID-19 precautions

Alachua County Commission Chair Robert Hutchinson declared a State of Emergency in Alachua County. This allows the county a greater ability to react as needed to COVID-19.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe followed suit on Monday afternoon.

Starting today, Monday, March 16, the City of Gainesville is closing parks and community facilities.

City Manager, Lee Feldman has proposed bar seating to not be allowed, restaurants can only do table seating and limit each table to six people maximum. The hours of operation will be from 6 AM to 9 PM.

Feldman also recommends RTS to continue operations but limit capacity to 50% than the normal amount of around 40 people to practice social distancing.

On Wednesday, March, 18, The City of Gainesville will be holding a live telephone town hall at 6:45 PM where the emergency management team and a physician will give an update on COVID-19 and take questions from callers.