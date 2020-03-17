Latest on at large District 2 seat

With polls closing in less than an hour, we start in Gainesville, where three city commission seats are being decided.

District two and three are contested by incumbents and challengers.

But, the one race with no incumbent is the at-large district two-seat.

The candidates for the at large seat two are former commissioner Scherwin Henry, Gabe Kaimowitz, who is working to make Gainesville a butterfly city again, Paul Rhodenizer, a businessman going after high GRU rates and grassroots newcomer Reina Saco.

Any registered Gainesville resident can vote for the at-large seat two, regardless of their party or district.

Rhodenizer said he was going to be at Millhopper Library campaigning but canceled for personal reasons.

We'll keep you updated on the other three candidates throughout the night.

