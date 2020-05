A Gainesville-based home health care company is facing a lawsuit after an employee was arrested for stealing money from a client.

In February, Curtel Hayes, 30, was accused of swindling nearly $140,000 from her client.

Now, the client is suing "Granny Nannies," claiming Hayes has a criminal record they failed to discover with proper screening.

They're asking the court for damages of more than $30,000.

Hayes' criminal case is still making its way through the courts.