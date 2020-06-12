Gainesville commissioners begin negotiations to cut school resource officer funding

In a 4-3 vote, Gainesville city commissioners decided to start the process of removing city funding for school resource officers.

There's currently no timeline for the process. Yeterday's vote starts negotiations between the city and Alachua County Public Schools. The end goal of the negotiation is that all of the money for the SRO program will come from the school district. It's a plan that could potentially happen over the course of a few years.

The topic has started discussions across the community about the importance of the SRO program, with a petition being created not even 24- hours later.

Gainesville mothers Lyndsey Harris and Leann Campbell said they were shocked to learn that there were issues over the funding of the SRO program.

"In a lot of the commission meeting yesterday, they talked about community and community measures and what we want to put our money towards as a community. Honestly, there is no better place that I would want to put my tax payer dollars towards than to the safety and well-being of my children and every other child in this county and our schools," Campbell said.

It's a topic that will likely be heavily discussed between the city, the school board, and law enforcement, as well.

"In a perfect world ... 100% [funding from Alachua County school board] would be fabulous. The school board, I believe, is committed to doing that," Alachua County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson, Art Forgey, said.

"However, I don't think all of a sudden they are able to do that. It's a process," he said.

"It goes far beyond just being a law enforcement officer on the campus. They're a part of the campus and a part of these children's lives," he said.

The bottom line? School resource officers are required in all schools state-wide. That won't change. But the source of the funding is the issue at hand.