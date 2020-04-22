Gainesville car crash results in man dragged and multiple injuries

Gainesville Police are investigating a crash they say happened after two men got into an argument.

Police say the men were arguing at Cabana Beach Apartments on Southwest 52nd Street Tuesday night.

When one of them tried leaving in his car, the other man tried to open the driver's car door.

The man driving sped off, dragging the other man still hanging on.

The driver crossed into traffic hitting a car in the oncoming lane head on.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The man who was dragged is in serious condition.

Police add the two men are not cooperating.