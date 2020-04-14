A Gainesville charitable organization launches virtual 5K

During this time of social distancing, being cooped up in your house might be driving you crazy.

So Tyler's Hope is starting an initiative to get people up and moving.

Tyler's Hope is a charitable organization that raises awareness for Dystonia and advances research for a cure

Today, the organization launched a virtual 5k, meaning anyone can bike, walk, run, ski or race any way they can, wherever they can.

You register for $25 and post pictures from your race on social media with the hashtag, #runforhope.

Tyler's Hope Chief Executive Officer Rick Staab said, "Those people and kids who have dystonia are susceptible during this time and it's a way for us to continue to show support for the foundation and research and raise money."

Anyone can race from across the globe and all of the proceeds go to dystonia research.

The idea is that while we are social distancing and staying at home, to be able to get out and move around and get some exercise and even bike, ski, run, walk, whatever you want to do," he said.

When you register you get a pair of Tyler's Hope flip-flops.