Gainesville charter review meeting brings officials' salaries into question

The Gainesville charter review commission held the first of three virtual meetings on Wednesday.

One amendment that was heavily debated between officials and the public was a pay raise for the mayor and city commissioners. The amendment would increase commissioners' salaries from over $34,000 to over $60,000 over the next six years.

The proposed increase for the mayor's salary is slated at an increase from more than $44,000 to over $70,000. The voters would have the final say in November.