Gainesville church burlarized

Church leaders in Gainesville are searching for answers after being burglarized last night.

Money, checks, vouchers and even a van are missing from Trinity Metropolitan Community Church.

Gates were broken, doors were busted into and a knife was left at the scene.

Senior Pastor Rev. Katherine Dearlove said she could have helped the thief if they had asked.

"As much as it is heartbreaking that people have gone through everything and wreck things that people can come on Sunday and see the worship space just as it was," she said. "We will help those people who find this traumatic."

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office's is working with the church to try to get video.

