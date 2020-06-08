Gainesville church holds drive-thru celebration for graduates

Even in the midst of a torrential downpour, the celebration couldn't be stopped.

The Church of God by Faith hosted a drive-thru graduation for its school-aged members, kindergarten - senior high.

Church officials wanted to celebrate the academic accomplishments of all its junior members for persevering through the difficult and challenging time of the pandemic.

Students and their families drove around the parking lot honking their horns in celebration, and were given goody bags prepared by church officials.

The two high school graduating seniors, Tyrese Sanford and Gabrielle Rembert, each received personalized certificates of appreciation for their hard work.

