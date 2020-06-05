Gainesville city commissioners receive emails requesting the name change of J.J Finley Elementary

Gainesville city commissioner Gail Johnson says commissioners have received hundreds of emails calling for J.J. Finley elementary to be renamed.

Jesse Johnson Finley was a Confederate general in the Civil War.

He was also was a member of the House of Representatives from Florida, a member of the Florida Senate, and a Florida Circuit Court Judge.

Finley also was an advocate for the lynching of black people.

In 1930 the elementary school was named in his honor.

Gail johnson posted on Facebook saying she agrees with the requests but only the school board can make that change.

One proposal is for the school to be named after Josiah T. Walls. Walls was from Gainesville and the third African-American to serve in Congress.

People also want everyone to know about the true history of Walls and Finley, and for it to be published on the school's website.

The school board next meets on June 16.

