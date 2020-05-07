Gainesville city commissioners talk COVID-19 concerns

Gainesville city commissioners continued the conversation on the county-wide mask order and decided to wait on a final decision on coming up with more restrictions.

They also discussed the state and county's COVID-19 order in regard to the issues of equity, enforcement and education.

Commissioner Gigi Simmons said, "Our residents need to be educated and I'm gonna keep saying that."

"We need to get out into the communities and educate the public, educate the community with accurate and correct factual information. So right now my priority is to host a town hall meeting to get that information out into the communities."

There wasn't much talk among city commissioners about the GNV cares program. It's meant to provide financial assistance to small businesses and neighbors, including people who are undocumented, with rent/mortgage and utility bills.

Mayor Lauren Poe addressed the concerns of one caller about city money being reassigned to that program.

"We are precluded by federal law to do that so any support that goes to our undocumented neighbors will come from general fund money, not restricted federal funds."

Restricted city funds in the program include CDBG funds and SHIP funds that cannot go to undocumented residents.

Applications for GNV Cares neighbors start on May 11 and for businesses on May 14.

